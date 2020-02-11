Delhi Result 2020: On Promise Day, Congress promises to rebuild, revive; Accepts Delhi mandate

New Delhi, Feb 11: Congress on Tuesday accepted its defeat in the recently held Delhi election and promised to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital.

Addressing the media during the press conference, Congress said that the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been defeated.

"People's mandate is against us, we accept it. We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Also, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that attempts were made to "polarise" by both parties (BJP and AAP) and they were successful to an extent. He also added that the results also showed the people of Delhi were not with the communal forces.

All India Congress Committee (AOCC) Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said the message of Delhi polls is that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by PM Modi and Shah has been defeated by the people of the national capital.

On the other side, incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is heading for a victory from the Okhla constituency, which has been a centre stage for protesters who raised their voice against the new citizenship law.

According to election trends, Khan is leading against his BJP rival Braham Singh by a margin of 28,501 votes. In the initial trends, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later took a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.

Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become a centre stage of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act where women with young children have been on a sit-in protest for nearly two months.

Less than two kilometres away from Shaheen Bagh, students from the Jamia Millia Islamia, with the support of Jamia Nagar locals, have been holding a protest on the road outside the varsity against the CAA.

The varsity's students have turned the road into a protest site after police action on the campus on December 15. In the lead up to the polls, three firing incidents, including two from outside the university, were reported, with police making arrests in two of the cases.

Shaheen Bagh also remained epicentre during the campaign for the high-stake polls. With respect to the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category. Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during an anti-CAA protest, saw AAP candidate Abdul Rehman leading ahead of his BJP rival Kaushal Kumar Mishra by over 21,000 votes.