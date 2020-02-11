Delhi Election Result 2020: Cong leader Sharmistha Mukherjee accepts party's humiliating performance

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 11: While the Congress has stood at zero, Senior Delhi Congress leader and party national spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday alleged that delay in decision making and lack of strategy and unity at the state level was a result for the party's humiliating performance in the Assembly poll results.

Mukherjee, who is also the president of Delhi Mahila Congress, stated that it was high time that the party takes some action. She further added that she too was responsible for the Congress' poor show.

It can be seen that Congress is on the verge of drawing blank again in the Assembly polls as all its candidates were way far behind their AAP and BJP opponents on all the 70 seats that went to poll on February 8.

Tough, tense, round wise details of the Sisodia vs Negi fight in Delhi

In 2015 Assembly elections, Congress failed to win any seat. "We r again decimated in Delhi. Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors. Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility (sic)," Mukherjee tweeted as the results came out.

We r again decimated in Delhi.Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors.Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

She also accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while crediting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for playing "smart politics" as the results showed a clean sweep by the AAP to return to power.

"BJP playing divisive politics, Kejriwal playing 'smart politics' & what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we've done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers! (sic)," she said in another tweet.

'Janta malik hai': Nitish Kumar on Delhi election results 2020

BJP playing divisive politics,Kejriwal playing ‘smart politics’& what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we’ve done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers! — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

In the recently held Delhi Assembly election, Congress contested in polls after joining hands with Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), fielding candidates on 66 seats and leaving four to its partner.