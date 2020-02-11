  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Election Result 2020: Cong leader Sharmistha Mukherjee accepts party's humiliating performance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: While the Congress has stood at zero, Senior Delhi Congress leader and party national spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday alleged that delay in decision making and lack of strategy and unity at the state level was a result for the party's humiliating performance in the Assembly poll results.

    Mukherjee, who is also the president of Delhi Mahila Congress, stated that it was high time that the party takes some action. She further added that she too was responsible for the Congress' poor show.

    Sharmistha Mukherjee
    Sharmistha Mukherjee

    It can be seen that Congress is on the verge of drawing blank again in the Assembly polls as all its candidates were way far behind their AAP and BJP opponents on all the 70 seats that went to poll on February 8.

    Tough, tense, round wise details of the Sisodia vs Negi fight in Delhi

    In 2015 Assembly elections, Congress failed to win any seat. "We r again decimated in Delhi. Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors. Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility (sic)," Mukherjee tweeted as the results came out.

    She also accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while crediting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for playing "smart politics" as the results showed a clean sweep by the AAP to return to power.

    "BJP playing divisive politics, Kejriwal playing 'smart politics' & what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we've done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers! (sic)," she said in another tweet.

    'Janta malik hai': Nitish Kumar on Delhi election results 2020

    In the recently held Delhi Assembly election, Congress contested in polls after joining hands with Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), fielding candidates on 66 seats and leaving four to its partner.

    More DEFEAT News

    Read more about:

    defeat delhi assembly elections 2020 congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X