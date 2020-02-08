  • search
    Delhi election 2020: Capital records drop in voter turnout versus 2015

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi recorded an overall voter turnout of 61 per cent on Saturday. The overall voter turnout in national capital registered a drop as compared to the 2015 assembly election due to a lackadaisical response from voters on the polling day.

    Delhi election 2020: Capital witnesses drop in voter turnout versus 2015

    According to Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for Delhi Assembly elections till 10.20 p.m. was 61%. The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may be marginally different.

    In 2015, Delhi's overall voter turnout was 67.47 per cent. The polling for Delhi Election 2020 began at 8 am today, February 8. Only 14.75 per cent votes were cast in the first three hours of voting today. The polling will end at 6 pm.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 23:03 [IST]
