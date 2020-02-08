Delhi election 2020: Capital records drop in voter turnout versus 2015

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi recorded an overall voter turnout of 61.71 per cent on Saturday. The overall voter turnout in national capital registered a drop as compared to the 2015 assembly election due to a lackadaisical response from voters on the polling day.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on Saturday that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought campaign.

According to the Election Commission's official app, the voter turnout for Delhi Assembly elections till 11 pm was 61.71%, a decline of more than seven percentage point over the 2015 polls when a 67.12 per cent of the voters came out to vote. The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may be marginally different.

Of the 11 districts, northeast Delhi recorded a turnout of 67.83 per cent, the highest, while New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw 57.11 per cent, the lowest, as per the ECI app.

However, three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout

In 2015, Delhi's overall voter turnout was 67.47 per cent. In 2013, 65.63 per cent of eligible Delhiites turned out to vote and the figure in the 2008 elections saw the lowest at 57.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rise in number of women voters has been a developing trend in recent years.

Counting of votes in Delhi is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11.