    Delhi EC issues advisory over anonymous calls of voters' names being deleted from electoral rolls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 9: Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has issued advisory to voters of Delhi to beware of misleading calls coming from unknown persons/entities/sources saying their names have already been deleted in the electoral roll.

    Delhi EC issues advisory over anonymous calls of voters' names being deleted from electoral rolls

    The advisory said, "Citizens are hereby advised to beware of such misleading calls coming from unknown persons/entities/sources. The only authority to add or delete a name in the electoral is Electoral Registration Officer."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quick to react to the issue. He invoked the issue of deletion of names of voters in Telangana. Subsequently, he asked why the Election Commission not allowing the Delhi Government to conduct inquiry into the issue of deletions of voters' name.

    "EC shud answer-

    1. 22 lakh names wrongly deleted in Telengana- Didn't EC aplogise?
    2. Why were Jwala Gutta n her family names missing at polling centre tho they existed on EC website?" (1/2)

    "EC gave AAP list of 24 lakh names deleted in Delhi
    1. Del govt enqries in some deletions found them wrong?Why EC protecting those officers?
    2. Why EC not allowing Del govt to do enquiries in all deletions? EC itself didn't conduct enquiries
    AAP won't allow telengana it in Delhi" 2/2

    arvind kejriwal aap election commission

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
