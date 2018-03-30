Delhi: DU student meets his murderer on dating app

The murder mystery of a 21-year-old Delhi University student has been reportedly solved with the arrest of a 25-year-old man by the Delhi Police.

A body of DU student was found by the police in a drain in Dwarka's Sector 13. During the investigation, police identified that the body belonged to the DU student who was reportedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh on March 22.

It is learnt that the victim had met accused, Ishrat, who works as a sampling manager for export houses, through a 'dating app.'

According to the police, before the murder, the victim had met thrice in 10 days. The accused later confessed to having murdered the DU student and then made the ransom call. Ishrat had called the victim's father over WhatsApp after which he demanded a ransom and tried to pass off the case as kidnapping to mislead investigators.

The victim was a student B Com at Ram Lal Anand College in South Campus. It is said that he met Ishrat on a dating app. Thereafter, both started meeting frequently.

The incident happened on March 22, when the victim had left home after informing his family that he would get late since there was a college fest. In the evening, when he did not return till late, his family members called him but his phone was switched off. The family members then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

After registering the kidnapping FIR, cops made several teams to trace the victim. However, the cops said that he was murdered the same day he went missing.

OneIndia News

