    Delhi: Domestic help commits suicide in Safdarjung Enclave

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 2: A young domestic help has allegedly committed suicide in the building where she worked in south-west Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, police said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    The incident took place on December 27, they said. Police said the woman, suspected to be in her 20s, worked as a domestic help at the residence of one Gagandeep Gill. When police reached the spot, they found the woman hanging from a swing in the terrace of the apartment building, a senior police officer said. No external injuries were found on the body, he said.

    A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the woman has reportedly hinted at being in a relationship with an unnamed person, he added.

    The recovered note stated "I love you and I cannot live without you", the officer said. In the note, the woman has asked her brother to take care of himself. Police has denied any foul play in the matter, saying the girl had visited her parents from December 6 to 13 in connection with talks for marriage, he added.

    The officer said prima facie it appears that the girl was not happy with the marriage proposal, the officer said adding that all angles are being probed in the matter. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased. The girl's family has alleged the police did not investigate the matter thoroughly.

    PTI

