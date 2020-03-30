  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Doctors on COVID-19 duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at Lalit Hotel

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP and GBP hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel here on city government's expense, said an order from the Delhi health department.

    The order issued on March 29 said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi. "It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government," the order said.

    Delhi: Doctors on COVID-19 duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at Lalit Hotel

    The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said. The LNJP Hospital, GBP Hospital and other few hospitals are among the facilities where doctors are deployed round-the-clock for attending positive or suspected cases of COVID-19.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Meanwhile the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, "Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit. #DelhiFightsCorona." The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 72, including two deaths till March 29.

    More DOCTORS News

    Read more about:

    doctors coronavirus patients

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X