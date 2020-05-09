Delhi doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested

New Delhi, May 09: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide case of a doctor here last month, officials said.

Jarwal and Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested, police said. On Friday, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MLA in connection with the case.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18, holding Jarwal responsible in his suicide note, following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Singh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the rooftop of his house.

At around 6.15 am, the police had received a PCR call about the incident. His son Hemant told the police that Singh ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

A suicide note was recovered from Singh's house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death. A case of extortion, abetment to suicide had been registered against Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and others at the Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by Hemant.

On Thursday, police questioned Jarwal's father and two brothers in connection with the same case. In 2018, Jarwal was arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.