Delhi: Doctor found dead at his residence in Jahangirpuri

By Pti
    New Delhi, Nov 12: The body of a 65-year-old doctor was found at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday, police said.

    The police received a call at around 10.30 am, following which they rushed to the spot and found the body of the man on a bed, they added.

    Representational Image

    The deceased was identified as Mukim, a medical practitioner, the police said, adding that no injury marks were found on the body.

    The door of the house was found open, so it seemed to be a "friendly entry", the police said, adding that however, an almirah in the house was found ransacked.

    The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said. During a preliminary probe, the police learnt that Mukim was alone at home after his daughter, a teacher, left for school at 7.30 am, the DCP added.

    PTI

