    Delhi doctor accused of giving shock therapy to 'cure' homosexuality; pulled up

    New Delhi, Dec 10: It's not long ago that the Supreme Court of India decriminalised decriminalised homosexuality by scrapping the much contested Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. But despite the apex court trying to convey the message that diversity in sexual orientation is not a crime, the Indian society is still miles behind the grapple the reality.

    According to a report in PTI, a Delhi-based doctor was recently accused of applying shock therapy to 'treat' homosexuality or he allegedly considered it to be a "genetic mental disorder". The accused, named Dr P K Gupta, has been summoned by a court in Delhi for he continued with his bizarre 'treatment' of homosexuality despite being suspended by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

    The DMC claimed that the doctor used hormonal treatments and shock therapy to 'cure' his patients and the court took a notice of such serious accusations. The complaint also said the DMC stopped Gupta in 2016 from carrying out his practices in Delhi but since he was still claiming himself to be a doctor, he could be prosecuted.

    The court observed that from the complaint it was clear that Gupta was practising as a doctor in Delhi despite being restricted by the DMC and hence he was prima facie found to be violating the Indian Medical Council Act which can lead up to a year of imprisonment.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
