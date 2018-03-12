Delhi CS assault case: Delhi HC grants bail to Amanatullah Khan

Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case. The Court had earlier granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the case.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi police on February 21, a day after he was booked under various sections of the Indian penal code for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a written complaint from Prakash against Khan and others, alleging assault.

Anshu Prakash had alleged that Khan had attacked him without any provocation during a meeting at the chief minister's residence on February 19th night.

Earlier, Prakash Jarwal and Khan were denied bail by a magisterial court on February 23 with a court terming the case as "highly sensitive".

OneIndia News

