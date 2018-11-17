  • search

Delhi CS Anshu Prakash, who accused Kejriwal of assault transferred to telecom dept

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who had accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of assault earlier this year, was transferred as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle on Saturday.

    Prakash has been transferred to the Department of Telecommunications, said an official order, as reported by new agency PTI.

    He had alleged being beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Ministers residence on the night of February 19, 2018, where he had been called for a late-night meeting. The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

    Court later granted bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy Manisha Sisodia, 13 other AAP MLAs involved in the case.

    Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court sought the response of Delhi government and others to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakashs plea challenging the fresh breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Assembly.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 23:18 [IST]
