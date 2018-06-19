Delhi crisis: Tejashwi Yadav extends support to Kejriwal, slams BJP, LG

New Delhi, June 19: After chief ministers of four states governed by opposition parties and Shiv Sena leaders expressed their solidarity with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi deadlock, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of the team Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to news agency, ANI, the former deputy CM of Bihar accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "halting developmental work from Bihar to Delhi". He added that the saffron party "can take any step for political gain."

The son of former Bihar CM, Lalu Prasad Yadav, questioned the role of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal as he is yet to meet the Delhi CM, in spite of his sit-in protest at the office of LG which entered its ninth day on Tuesday.

"If anyone who has stopped developmental work, be it in Bihar or Delhi, it is the BJP. BJP can take any step for political gain. What is the reason for Lt Governor not meeting Delhi CM?: Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader," tweeted ANI.

While two of Kejriwal's protesting colleagues--deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain have been shifted to hospital because of their failing health caused by their hunger strike--the Delhi CM is still at the protest venue, refusing to budge an inch till he meets the LG and presents his demands to him.

Meanwhile, the LG has turned his home into his 'temporary office' from where he is said to be attending to his files. On Monday, the Delhi High Court rapped Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues for protesting at the LG's office which has almost brought the national capital to a standstill.

Some of the main demands raised by the AAP members in this latest protest are--end the strike of IAS officers who are allegedly not cooperating with the Delhi government, the LG's permission for a doorstep delivery system and the grant of full statehood to Delhi.

While the BJP and the Congress criticised the AAP for its protest, the CMs of four states--West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan--showed solidarity with the AAP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Delhi "constitutional crisis" during their recent visit to the national capital on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting.

Early on Tuesday morning, Kejriwal tweeted to express his frustration over the LG's refusal to meet him and his colleagues.

"Good morning Delhi Eight days of wait to meet Hon'ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon'ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today," tweeted Kejriwal.

