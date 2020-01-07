Delhi court to hear order on death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts today

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 07: A Patiala House court in Delhi will shortly hear the plea of parents of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case victim. Nirbhaya's parents sought to expedite the procedure to hang the four convicts and also sought issuance of death warrant against them.

Reportedly, the prosecutor urged the court to issue death warrants to convicts. Court informed by the lawyers of convicts that they are in the process of filing curative plea.

Nirbhaya's mother pleaded for death penalty to be issued soon against the four convicts.

In December 18, before the court adjourned for the winter vacation it ordered that the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case will be done on January 7, 2020.

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses Pawan Gupta's plea claiming he was juvenile in 2012

Earlier, Nirbhaya's mother was visibly upset with the Delhi court as it refused to issue a death warrant. The court, however, explained that there was a due process of law that was involved as per which the convicts were entitled to file a mercy petition.

On the other hand, the Tihar Jail authorities issued notices to the convicts about the mercy petition. As per the procedure, the convicts have seven days to file a mercy petition before the President of India.