Delhi court sends ex OSD to Manish Sisodia to 14 days judicial custody in alleged bribery case

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 14: A special court in Delhi on Friday has sent Gopal Krishna Madhav, former OSD to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier, this month the bureaucrat who worked with Sisodia was reportedly arrested on bribery charges.

Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was earlier an officer on special duty to Sisodia, and is now a Goods and Services Tax inspector.

The court would hear Madhav's bail plea on February 15. The court has also sent co-accused Dheeraj Gupta to judicial custody till February 28.

The investigation agency had earlier told the court that it has a long list of transporters who were reportedly asked to pay bribe to get GST exemption.

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha unlikely to get ministerial berths in Delhi Cabinet

According to the CBI, Madhav, posted in the GST department of Delhi government, was arrested on the basis of the information provided by a middleman, who allegedly collected bribes from transporters on his behalf.