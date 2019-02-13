Delhi court reserves order on Christian Michel's bail plea

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserved order on British national Christian Michel's bail plea after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed his bail in Agusta Westland case. The bail order to be passed on February 16.

The court said, 'This court has taken cognizance in both ED and CBI chargesheet. Once the cognizance has taken then accused cannot ask for statutory bail'

Michel has sought bail, saying he has been in custody since December 4, 2018, and as per Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the probe was supposed to be completed by February 3.

But, the charge-sheet was not filed against him within the stipulated 60-day period, so he should be released on bail, Michel's defence counsel told the court.

The CBI told Special Judge Arvind Kumar Kumar that charge-sheet in the case has already been filed against the accused persons including Michel and the court has already started proceedings against them.

(With agency inputs)