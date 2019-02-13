  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi court reserves order on Christian Michel's bail plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserved order on British national Christian Michel's bail plea after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed his bail in Agusta Westland case. The bail order to be passed on February 16.

    Christian Michel (C), the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal. PTI file photo
    Christian Michel (C), the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal. PTI file photo

    The court said, 'This court has taken cognizance in both ED and CBI chargesheet. Once the cognizance has taken then accused cannot ask for statutory bail'

    Michel has sought bail, saying he has been in custody since December 4, 2018, and as per Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the probe was supposed to be completed by February 3.

    Also Read | CAG Rafale report: Modi's deal cheaper by 2.86% than UPA's era

    But, the charge-sheet was not filed against him within the stipulated 60-day period, so he should be released on bail, Michel's defence counsel told the court.

    The CBI told Special Judge Arvind Kumar Kumar that charge-sheet in the case has already been filed against the accused persons including Michel and the court has already started proceedings against them.

    (With agency inputs)

    Read more about:

    james christian michel cbi agustawestland

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue