    Delhi court refuses to stay Nirbhaya convicts' execution tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: A Delhi court on Monday refused to stay the execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts, scheduled to be hanged at 6 am tomorrow.

    Delhi court refuses to stay Nirbhaya convicts execution tomorrow

    The Patiala court dismissed an application to stay the execution of the convicts Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, and Mukesh Singh, 32.

    The first date was set for January 22. The next date was fixed for February 1 and then another date was set for March 3. If it is put off again, then the trial court would need to issue a fresh death warrant.

    Nirbhaya: SC rejects curative plea filed by Pawan Gupta

    Earlier in the day, the supreme court has rejected the curative petition filed by Pavan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

    With this all the four convicts have exhausted their legal remedies. Gupta was the last of the four killers to file a curative plea in the Supreme Court.

    "They have wasted the court's time and tried to subvert system. Now they will be hanged tomorrow," said Nirbhaya's mother.

    On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.

