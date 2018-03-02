Delhi: Court to hear defamation cases filed against makers of 'Newton' on April 3

Delhi's Karkardooma court to hear on April 3rd a criminal complaint and a civil defamation case filed against the makers of Bollywood movie 'Newton' in the lead role for allegedly portraying the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in poor light.

'Newton', starring Raj Kumar Rao in lead role, deals with the story of a government clerk who was sent for poll duty in Naxal-hit area of Chhattisgarh. It was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category last year.

The defamation suit and the complaint have been filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora seeking direction to Manish Mundra, producer of the movie, and Shiladitya Bora, the CEO of production company Drishyam Films, to tender an unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, a soldier, and the CRPF.

The criminal defamation complaint has sought deletion of scenes allegedly portraying CRPF in a bad light from the film and its re-release.

The complainant accused the makers of the movie of "maliciously, intentionally, knowingly, vexatiously and baseless showing the complainant, his organisation [CRPF] and its family members in a bad light".

It has been alleged that the movie lowered the image and reputation of the CRPF, its members and their families, in the eyes of their friends and relatives and the public at large.

