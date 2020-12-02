Delhi court grants ED, CBI time till February 1, to complete probe in Aircel-Maxis

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 02: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation time till February 1, to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case involving former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) from the United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in the matter and said "it is lingering on unnecessarily".

The court expressed displeasure over delay in completion of probe in the Aircel-Maxis case and adjourned the matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, for February 1.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to the alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

P Chidambaram and his son are currently out on bail in the present matter.