Delhi Court extends judicial custody of DK Shivakumar till 15th October

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar till 15th October in a money laundering case. Court has also allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate him on 4th and 5th October in Tihar jail. Shivakumar produced was produced before the Special Judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his ED judicial custody today.

On Monday the Delhi High court has issued a notice to ED on Shivakumar's bail plea. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has sought the response of ED with a status report and slated the matter for 14th October.

Earlier, Shivakumar approached the Delhi DC on Thursday seeking bail. He had also challenged the trial court's Wednesday order by which his bail plea was dismissed.

While refusing the relief, the trial court had said Shivakumar is an influential person, and if released at the crucial stage of the investigation, may influence witnesses or tamper with documents to hamper the probe.

In the high court, Shivakumar cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing Enforcement Directorate.

In the petition, filed through advocate Mayank Jain, he said he was a seven-time MLA and not a flight risk and it was a case based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep him in custody as he has no criminal antecedent.

He has been presented in the court as his judicial custody ends today. The Delhi court had earlier sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was placed under arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).