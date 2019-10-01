  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Court extends judicial custody of DK Shivakumar till 15th October

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar till 15th October in a money laundering case. Court has also allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate him on 4th and 5th October in Tihar jail. Shivakumar produced was produced before the Special Judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his ED judicial custody today.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    On Monday the Delhi High court has issued a notice to ED on Shivakumar's bail plea. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has sought the response of ED with a status report and slated the matter for 14th October.

    Earlier, Shivakumar approached the Delhi DC on Thursday seeking bail. He had also challenged the trial court's Wednesday order by which his bail plea was dismissed.

    While refusing the relief, the trial court had said Shivakumar is an influential person, and if released at the crucial stage of the investigation, may influence witnesses or tamper with documents to hamper the probe.

    In the high court, Shivakumar cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing Enforcement Directorate.

    Delhi HC issues notice to ED on DK Shivakumar's bail plea

    In the petition, filed through advocate Mayank Jain, he said he was a seven-time MLA and not a flight risk and it was a case based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep him in custody as he has no criminal antecedent.

    He has been presented in the court as his judicial custody ends today. The Delhi court had earlier sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was placed under arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    More DK SHIVAKUMAR News

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue