    Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till Mar 19

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 2: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till March 19 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    [Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case]

    Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth GBP 1.9 million (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

    The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

    Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

    PTI

