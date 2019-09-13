  • search
    Delhi court extends DK Shivakumar’s ED custody till 17 September

    New Delhi, Sep 13: A Delhi court on Friday directed Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar - arrested in a money laundering case - to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till 17 September.

    The ED sought a five-day extension of his remand, saying "his statement was recorded to unearth the modus operandi. He was evasive and took several breaks between the questioning."

    The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

    On Thursday, the ED questioned Shivakumar's daughter, Aishwarya, for over seven hours.

