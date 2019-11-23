Delhi court dismisses case against Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 23: A special Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the complaint that sought direction to Delhi Police to file FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on charges of sedition, for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

    In September this year, the Delhi court deferred the case that was against till October and today it has dismissed the allegation against Rahul Gandhi.

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

    An advocate earlier had complaint urging the Delhi Police to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi on the charges of sedition for accusing PM Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing 'dalali' on their (soldiers') sacrifice", following the Pulwama attack.

    Uproar in Parliament over withdrawal of SPG cover to Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    On May, the Delhi cops registered an 'action taken report' before the court in which they stated that Rahul Gandhi has allegedly made the defamatory comment against PM Modi and for which a suit may also be filed.

    Besides this, the court had also confirmed that the report was registered by Delhi police based on the complaint of the advocate. It was also cleared that no cognisable offense was made in the sedition charges against Rahul Gandhi.

