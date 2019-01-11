Delhi court adjourns Aircel Maxis case till 1 Feb

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday adjourned Aircel Maxis case till 1 February. The court also extended the interim protection of Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram till 1 Feb in both CBI and ED cases.

CBI also informed the Court that requisite sanctions to prosecute certain public servants, accused in the case, have been obtained.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in Aircel-Maxis deal. There are 18 accused in the case. Besides Chidambaram, the sanction is required for the prosection of five public servants.

The father and the son had recently denied the allegations of both the agencies that they were evasive and non-cooperative during the probe in the case. They said the allegations against them were "unsubstantiated" and there was no need of their custodial interrogation.

(With PTI inputs)