Delhi court acquits AAP minister Satyendar Jain in case of rioting

New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi's Patiala House Court acquitted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday in 2013 obstructing public servants case.

The court granted relief to Jain and 4 AAP volunteers noting that the witnesses in the case failed to identify them.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to Jain and four AAP volunteers, noting that the witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Jain, his advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during the protest which was held after a reported rape incident.

In its order, the court also observed that no public servant appeared before it to prove that he or she was obstructed by Jain from doing official duty.

Police had booked Jain and others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code, including under sections147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

PTI