Delhi cops will decide on who can enter Delhi: Supreme Court on farmers' tractor parade

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Supreme court, during a hearing today, said Delhi police should determine whom should enter the capital or not, when asked about the tractor rally planned by farmers for republic day.

"We have indicated to the Attorney General and Solicitor General that it's totally up to the police to decide who should enter and who should not. Does the Union of Indian want police to be told that they have powers under the police act?," said the bench, after the AG sought an order against the tractor rally.

PM Modi launches Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail projects

"The Centre however objected and said that there is a threat of legal entry. At least you can strengthen its hands," Attorney General, KK Venugopal said.

To this, Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde remarked, "does the Union of India want the Supreme Court to do that?"

When the AG said that the Centre is seeking restraining orders against the farmers from entering Delhi as the SC has taken charge, the CJI said we have not taken charge of the matter except on one issue. And our intervention is grossly misunderstood, Justice Bobde also said.

Farmers' Protest: Ghazipur, Chilla other key Delhi borders remain closed

The court also adjourned hearing on the main issue to Wednesday. The SC will hear the farmers and stakeholders on the three contentious farm laws. The SC is likely to appoint a new member as the resignation of one of the four members of the SC appointed committee has rendered it non-functional.

On Sunday, agitating farmer unions remained firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to discuss alternatives to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for January 19.

"We are prepared to sit in protest till May 2024... Our demand is that the three laws be taken back and the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters in Nagpur.

The statement indicating little change in the unions' stand came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Monday on the issue of agri bills and ongoing protests on Delhi's borders for over 50 days.