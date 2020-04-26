  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi cops help bridegroom reach wedding venue amidst coronavirus lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: In an unusual entry for a bridegroom, a 27-year-old man reached the venue of his wedding in south Delhi's Greater Kailash I in a police gypsy on Saturday.

    Delhi cops help bridegroom reach wedding venue amidst coronavirus lockdown

    A resident of southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, Naresh Ahluwalia, approached police and requested them to help him and his family reach Arya Samaj Mandir, GK I for the wedding of his son Kaushal, a senior police officer said.

    Following permission from the station house officer of Kalkaji police station, Kaushal and his parents were taken to the temple in a police vehicle while maintaining social distancing, the officer said.

    The bride, Pooja, her father and the temple priest, Virender, were present at the venue.

    The marriage was solemnised as per vedic rites. After the ceremony, the bridegroom and the bride were dropped off at Kaushal's house in a police gypsy, the officer said.

    More WEDDING News

    Read more about:

    wedding coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X