Delhi: Cop shoots himself in the head inside PCR van

New Delhi, Mar 9: A 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector, posted in a police control room unit, shot himself in the head on Friday inside the van in Civil Lines, Delhi, police said.

The policeman, identified as Hanuman Sahay, is critical and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, they added.

The PCR van, with which he was attached, was out of order and it was taken by staff to Old Police Lines for repair, police said. It was there that the policeman shot himself in the head.

It has been found that he was under depression and further investigation was underway, they said.

PTI

