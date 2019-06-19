  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi cop raps ‘Tera Time Aayega' version to promote road safety

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has created a rap song based on Ranveer Singh's track 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy, urging people to follow traffic rules as he has mastered the art of rapping.

    Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rap song 'Apna Time Aayega' became a theme-song-of-sorts with the youth. The film which explored the underground hip hop scene in Mumbai resonated with youngsters from around the country.

    Sandeep Shahi
    Sandeep Shahi

    In the video, Sahi can be heard singing, "Kaun Bola, Humse Na Ho Payega. Kaun Bola... Sadak ki Suraksha Ki, Jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seat belt ki, niyam agar apnaega, Jeevan Khushal ban jaega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko tu jaan, nehi to tera time aayega... (Who said we won't be able to do it. If we follow traffic riles, our lives will be happier. Pay heed to my words, and listen to safety rules or else your time will come.)"

    NASA funds programme to produce science-themed videos to teach Hindi

    Sahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. So, he has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety.

    However, this is not the first time that the songs from Gully Boy have given fodder for thought.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    road safety promotion delhi police new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue