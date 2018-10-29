Delhi continues to choke as air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 29: Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very-poor category with an overall air quality index of 348 on Monday. Stubble-burning is a major reason for the increase in the air pollution levels in Delhi and NCR.

According to data of the Central Pollution Control Board, an overall Air Quality Index of 348 was recorded which falls in the very poor category. While twenty-nine monitoring stations located in different parts of the city recorded very poor air quality, four stations recorded severe air quality, PTI reported.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius, the season's average. The humidity was measured at 83 per cent in the morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre, and the governments of Haryana and Punjab for the severe air pollution in Delhi, alleging that they were not ready to do anything despite the all-out efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party government.