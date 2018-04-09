Delhi: 'Congress protest a 'farce', were seen eating at restaurant,' claims BJP

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana on Monday claimed Congress leaders were earlier seen eating at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits.

An image was also shared, in which the Congress leaders can be seen eating 'chole bhature'.

However, Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was also a part of the photo, claimed that it was taken before 8 am

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday led his party in a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism.

Congress workers are observing a daylong fast in all state and district headquarters to voice their protest against the BJP government and to promote communal harmony and peace across the country.

Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, P C Chacko, the party's Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the leaders at Rajghat, where the fast is being observed.

Party leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, both accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, were asked to not sit on the main stage at the protest venue when Gandhi was about to arrive, party leaders said. Kumar left the venue immediately after he was told about it.

(With PTI Inputs)

