    Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra resigns taking moral responsibility for Assembly poll debacle

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned from his post on Tuesday, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020.

    Reportedly, the Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent in the 2020 assembly polls.

    "I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.

    With a thank you to Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal to take oath on Valentines Day

    As per the final results od the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins 62 of the 70 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been reduced to a single-digit number of 8 and Congress has to return empty hands.

    delhi congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 21:57 [IST]
