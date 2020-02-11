Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra resigns taking moral responsibility for Assembly poll debacle

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned from his post on Tuesday, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020.

Reportedly, the Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls.

"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.

With a thank you to Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal to take oath on Valentines Day

As per the final results of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins 62 of the 70 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been reduced to a single-digit number of 8 and Congress has to return empty hands.