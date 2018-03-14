Delhi: Complained filed against JNU students for manhandling Dean

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students barged into their Dean of Students (DoS), Umesh Ashok Kadam's office during a protest on 12 March. The students were protesting the increase in hostel charges, which the JNUSU claimed was done without any consultation.

The university has released a statement saying that the Dean was manhandled & abused by the agitating students.

#WATCH: JNU students barge into their Dean's office during a protest on 12 March. The university has released a statement saying that the Dean was manhandled & abused by the agitating students, (Source: CCTV) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HjZzDuT2ko — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

In a statement issued, it was mentioned that the JNUSU had called for a protest at the DoS office at 11.30 am on March 12. The DoS invited student representatives into his chamber for a discussion on their demands. While the discussion went on till 2.30 pm... more than 15 agitating students barged into the office... They pushed, hurled abuses and manhandled him."

A complaint has been filed against some students for allegedly "pushing", "verbally abusing" and "manhandling" him during a protest on campus.

