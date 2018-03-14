Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP293,153
BJP264,416
CONG4,953
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP218,963
BJP189,489
CONG7,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJD333,050
BJP309,863
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

Delhi: Complained filed against JNU students for manhandling Dean

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students barged into their Dean of Students (DoS), Umesh Ashok Kadam's office during a protest on 12 March. The students were protesting the increase in hostel charges, which the JNUSU claimed was done without any consultation.

Delhi: Complained filed against JNU students for manhandling Dean
Image Courtesy: ANI Image

The university has released a statement saying that the Dean was manhandled & abused by the agitating students.

In a statement issued, it was mentioned that the JNUSU had called for a protest at the DoS office at 11.30 am on March 12. The DoS invited student representatives into his chamber for a discussion on their demands. While the discussion went on till 2.30 pm... more than 15 agitating students barged into the office... They pushed, hurled abuses and manhandled him."

A complaint has been filed against some students for allegedly "pushing", "verbally abusing" and "manhandling" him during a protest on campus.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jnu, delhi, students

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.