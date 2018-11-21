Delhi: Commuters watch as man masturbates in front of young girl in bus

New Delhi, Nov 21: A man allegedly masturbated sitting next to a 26-year-old girl inside a bus full of passengers passing through south Delhi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9.15pm on Tuesday when the woman was returning from Kapashera to her home in Sangam Vihar after work and had boarded the cluster bus operating on route number 517.

The victim alleged that she caught the man red-handed after which she beat him with her slippers, restrained him inside the bus and dialled the police control room.

The man was taken into custody by the staff of a police control room van that intercepted the bus near Andheriya Modh.

The woman said that she stared back at the man, in a bid to dissuade him but he responded by allegedly unzipping himself and pulling out his private organ somewhere between Vasant Kunj and Chhatarpur.

In the recent past, there have been many instances of sexual harassment.

In February this year, a middle-aged man masturbated inside a Delhi bus while sitting next to a 23-year-old woman and allegedly tried to molest her. The woman, a Delhi University student, reported the matter to the police with a video of the incident.

Earlier in May, a mentally unsound man in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly masturbating in a bus while staring at two women. The women recorded the incident and posted it on social media. Uber Driver Masturbates in Front of Female Passenger, Sacked.