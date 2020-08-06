Delhi CM visits AIIMS to enquire about condition of 12-year-old victim of 'sexual assault'

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 06: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the health condition of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted, and said his government will provide a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said the condition of the girl was serious, adding that he spoke to Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, who told him that the police are trying to nab the accused.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will ensure strict punishment for the accused by engaging the best lawyers in the case. The girl was also hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home on Tuesday evening, the police had said.

"Doctors are doing their best to save her life. Her condition is very serious. We hope that she recuperates and gets discharged from the hospital.... "The government will provide a Rs 10-lakh compensation to the girl's family," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the girl at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and accused the police of delay in arresting the accused. She said the girl's condition was serious and doctors were not sure whether she would survive.

"The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body. She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks," Maliwal said. Despite the brutal nature of the assault, two days have passed since the incident and the police have not arrested the accused yet, she pointed out. "I am summoning the DCP. I am going to ask him about the investigation," Maliwal said.