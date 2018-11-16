Delhi CM Kejriwal supports Andhra Pradesh decision on CBI

New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday supported the Chandrababu Naidu government's move to withdraw the "general consent" accorded to the CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations in Andhra Pradesh.

He also said AP Chief Minister Naidu should "not allow Income Tax officials to enter" the state. The reason to withdraw the consent was recent allegations against the top officials of country's premier investigation agency, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa told reporters.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the Modi government of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department. "Chandrababu did the right thing. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is misusing the CBI and the Income Tax department. Why did not the CBI catch scamsters of notebandi (demonetisation), Vijay Mallya, Rafale, Sahara Birla diary etc. Naidu ji do not allow Income Tax officials also to enter your state," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The ruling AAP in Delhi is a bitter critic of the central agencies that have in the past conducted raids against Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain. Recently, the transport minister's residence was raided by the Income Tax department. The AAP since its inception in 2015, has been engaged in a tussle with the BJP government at the Centre over power to govern in the national capital territory of Delhi.

