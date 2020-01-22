  • search
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's total assets worth Rs 3.4 cr, Rs 1.3 cr more from 2015

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, an increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015, according to his election affidavit.

    File Photo
    Kejriwal's total assets were worth Rs 2.1 crore in 2015. The cash and fixed deposits of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020.

    A party functionary said Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits while the rest are savings.

    The cash and fixed deposits of the chief minister increased from Rs 2.26 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.65 lakh in 2020. There was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife while Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 177 lakh.

    The party functionaries said increase in Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth is due to the increased valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 0:25 [IST]
