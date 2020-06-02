  • search
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches app to help people track hospital beds for coronavirus patients

    New Delhi, June 02: A day after sealing the borders, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile application on Tuesday to allow people to know how many beds are vacant in which hospital in the national capital.

    arvind kejriwal

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arragement for coronavirus patients, with respect to number of hospitals, beds, the ICU facility in those hospitals and the ventilators in there."

      He further said that there is an information gap as people tell the government that they could not find any bed in hospitals.

      "This app will fill that gap," said Kejriwal. He also said that the same can be accessed on the internet too, by logging on to https://delhifightscorona.in/beds.

      CM Kejriwal also released a WhatsApp number 8800007722 to get a link for downloading the app. He said that the status of the hospitals can also be accessed through 1031 helpline number.

      According to the Chief Minister, the mobile application will be updated twice daily - at 10 am and 6 pm - so that people would be aware of the latest status of hospitals across Delhi.

      Kejriwal also said that if the application tell the patients that beds are empty in a hospital, but the staff refuses to admit them, they can call on the helpline number 1031. "The special secretary will immediately speak to hospital authorities and ensure that patients get help," he added.

