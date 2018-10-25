Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in CS assault case

New Delhi, Oct 25: Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP MLAs in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's alleged assault case.

In August, the Delhi Police had chargesheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia, Prakash Jarwal, Amanatullah Khan, Rituraj Govind, Nitin Tyagi, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Parveen Kumar, Madan Lal, and Dinesh Mohania.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19. The police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.

Police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs - Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -were arrested in the case.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.