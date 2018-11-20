  • search

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder; suspect arrested

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday attacked with chilli powder in Delhi Secretariat. The incident took place around 2 pm when the AAP convenor left his chamber to have lunch. According to the reports, the accused identified as Anil Kumar Hindustani has been taken into custody. During the incident, Kejriwal's spectacles got damaged. A sachet of chilli powder was also found outside Kejriwal's chamber in the Delhi Secretariat.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The attacker also threatened to shoot the chief minister, sources said. "After attacking the chief minister, he shouted that he will kill him and that he has already announced the same in a Facebook post," they said.

    In January 2016, a woman threw ink at Kejriwal during a public event that was organised to celebrate the Delhi government's success with the odd-even vehicle traffic rationing initiative.

    Four months later, a man threw a shoe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was speaking about the reintroduction of odd-even scheme in the national capital.

    Both attackers were from the Aam Aadmi Sena, an offshoot formed by alleged disgruntled AAP volunteers.

