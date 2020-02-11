Delhi: Close contests result of straight fights, Congress has become irrelevant: Dr. Shastri

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: It is certain that the Aam Admi Party is returning to power in Delhi. Most of the contests have been a close one.

Why have the margins been so close. To explain all of this, OneIndia caught up with leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

Dr. Shastri says that the close margins are a reflection of the closeness of the straight fight between the BJP and Aam Admi Party. In most seats the Congress is not crossing three digits.

The Congress is increasingly becoming irrelevant in states where there is a strong state player to challenge the BJP.

On the performance of the Aam Admi Party, Dr. Shastri says that rhetorically they spoke of 70/70. In reality if AAP touches 60 it would be a significant and impressive victory. The 2015 assembly election was an aberration in terms of 67/70; and 2020 is a return to the 2013 stability.

AAP has a spectacular win though BJP too has improved from 2015.

Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 53.03 per cent, BJP, 39.23, Congress, 4.27

On whether Shaheen Bagh has helped the BJP, Dr. Shastri says that it has helped the BJP. In these constituencies they are winning. These seats are concentrated on the borders of Delhi in the North West and East.