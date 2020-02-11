  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Close contests result of straight fights, Congress has become irrelevant: Dr. Shastri

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: It is certain that the Aam Admi Party is returning to power in Delhi. Most of the contests have been a close one.

    Why have the margins been so close. To explain all of this, OneIndia caught up with leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

    Delhi: Close contests result of straight fights, Congress has become irrelevant: Dr. Shastri

    Dr. Shastri says that the close margins are a reflection of the closeness of the straight fight between the BJP and Aam Admi Party. In most seats the Congress is not crossing three digits.

    Delhi Election Results 2020: Seven star campaigners from BJP who lost to pull voters attention

    The Congress is increasingly becoming irrelevant in states where there is a strong state player to challenge the BJP.

    On the performance of the Aam Admi Party, Dr. Shastri says that rhetorically they spoke of 70/70. In reality if AAP touches 60 it would be a significant and impressive victory. The 2015 assembly election was an aberration in terms of 67/70; and 2020 is a return to the 2013 stability.

    AAP has a spectacular win though BJP too has improved from 2015.

    Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 53.03 per cent, BJP, 39.23, Congress, 4.27

    On whether Shaheen Bagh has helped the BJP, Dr. Shastri says that it has helped the BJP. In these constituencies they are winning. These seats are concentrated on the borders of Delhi in the North West and East.

    More AAM AADMI PARTY News

    Read more about:

    aam aadmi party delhi assembly elections 2020 bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X