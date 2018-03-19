Delhi: Clash breaks out between police, JNU students in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station

Clash broke out on Monday between police & students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class.

Milind Dumbere, DCP South West Delhi said,''Matter is being dealt according to law. Notice has been issued and he (JNU professor accused of sexual harassment) has been called tomorrow to join the investigation.''

