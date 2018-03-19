Delhi: Clash breaks out between police, JNU students over professor accused of sexual harassment

Clash broke out on Monday between police & students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class.

Milind Dumbere, DCP South West Delhi said,''Matter is being dealt according to law. Notice has been issued and he (JNU professor accused of sexual harassment) has been called tomorrow to join the investigation.''

Hundreds of students gathered outside the police station demanding strict action against Johri. While an FIR has already been filed against him, many are alleging only one FIR based on one of the many complaints has been filed. Instead, the demand is for eight separate FIRs based on eight complaints filed. The situation quickly escalated with the protesting students clashing with cops deputed to ensure law and order was not compromised.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day