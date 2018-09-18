Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court summons CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP leaders

New Delhi, Sep 18: A Delhi Court Tuesday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as accused in connection with the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The court has also summoned the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with 11 other MLAs.

In its around 1,300-page charge sheet, the police had alleged that Kejriwal, Sisodia and others had criminally conspired to threaten the chief secretary with death or grievous hurt, obstructed him in discharging his public function and caused hurt.

It had also accused the AAP leaders of other offences punishable under sections of IPC, including wrongfully confining any person, assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, insulting him to provoke breach of peace and abetment of the offence.

If convicted, the accused may get a maximum of seven-year jail term. After the charge sheet was filed, Kejriwal and other persons named in the charge sheet had moved the court seeking to restrain police from sharing information with the media.

The Delhi Police had on 18 May had questioned Kejriwal for over three hours in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash.

Delhi's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was thrashed by Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called to discuss Aadhaar-related problems.

Khan and Jarwal were arrested the next day and were sent to a 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days. The two AAP leaders were later granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

On August 13, the Delhi Police named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs in the 1300-page charge sheet that was filed under Sections 186, 323, 332, 342, 353, 504, 506(ii), 120B, 109, 114, 149, 34 and 36 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).